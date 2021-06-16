CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Arizona takes 12-game slide into matchup with San Francisco

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 3:08 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-48, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-25, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (6-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -182, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 12 games.

The Giants are 18-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .315 is third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with an OBP of .390.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-18 against division opponents. Arizona is slugging .380 as a unit. Carson Kelly leads the team with a slugging percentage of .479.

The Giants won the last meeting 9-8. Jimmie Sherfy earned his first victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Humberto Castellanos took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 27 extra base hits and is batting .229.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 43 RBIs and is batting .240.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 0-10, .207 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

