CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » MLB News » Arizona in action against…

Arizona in action against Milwaukee following Kelly’s strong showing

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 3:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (40-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-53, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .87 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +136, Brewers -157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks are 12-22 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Brewers have gone 20-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-1. Merrill Kelly earned his third victory and Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Arizona. Brett Anderson registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 27 extra base hits and is batting .240.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and is batting .235.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .232 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up