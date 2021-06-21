Anderson expected to start for the Braves against Mets

Atlanta Braves (33-36, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (36-29, first in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Atlanta Braves (33-36, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (36-29, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, .54 ERA, .51 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to face the New York Mets on Monday.

The Mets are 14-11 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .247.

The Braves are 15-18 against NL East Division opponents. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .315 is twelfth in the league. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .401.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-2. Taijuan Walker earned his fourth victory and James McCann went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Ian Anderson took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 11 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 19 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .187 batting average, 3.25 ERA

Braves: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

