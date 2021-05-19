Yankees No-Hitters The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, Corey Kluber at Texas, 2-0 July 18, 1999, David Cone vs. Montreal, 6-0-y May 17, 1998, David…

May 19, 2021, Corey Kluber at Texas, 2-0 July 18, 1999, David Cone vs. Montreal, 6-0-y May 17, 1998, David Wells vs. Minnesota, 4-0-y May 14, 1996, Dwight Gooden vs. Seattle, 2-0 Sept. 4, 1993, Jim Abbott vs. Cleveland, 4-0 July 4, 1983, Dave Righetti vs. Boston, 4-0 Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen vs. Brooklyn (NL), 2-0-z Sept. 28, 1951, Allie Reynolds vs. Boston, 8-0 July 12, 1951, Allie Reynolds at Cleveland, 1-0 Aug. 27, 1938, Monte Pearson vs. Cleveland, 13-0 Sept. 4, 1923, Sam Jones at Philadelphia, 2-0 April 24, 1917, George Mogridge at Boston, 2-1 y-perfect game z-perfect game in World Series Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.