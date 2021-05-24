CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Woodruff expected to start as Milwaukee hosts San Diego

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Diego Padres (30-17, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-23, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-2, 1.58 ERA, .74 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -113, Padres -103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Diego will face off on Monday.

The Brewers are 10-12 on their home turf. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .280.

The Padres are 12-7 on the road. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .328 is second in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the club with an OBP of .383.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-2. Brent Suter recorded his first victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Keone Kela took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 36 hits and has 24 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 20 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 9-1, .285 batting average, 1.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Manny Machado: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

