Weathers expected to start as San Diego hosts St. Louis

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 3:08 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (23-17, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (23-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -132, Cardinals +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Padres are 11-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .321, good for fourth in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the lineup with a mark of .388.

The Cardinals have gone 11-9 away from home. St. Louis has hit 52 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with eight, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 13-3. Miguel Diaz earned his second victory and Austin Nola went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for San Diego. Adam Wainwright registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grisham ranks second on the Padres with five home runs and is batting .305.

O’Neill leads the Cardinals with eight home runs and has 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jorge Mateo: (health and safety protocols), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (health and safety protocols), Wil Myers: (covid-19), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jurickson Profar: (health and safety protocols), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Taylor Williams: (knee), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Matt Strahm: (knee), Eric Hosmer: (covid-19).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Carlos Martinez: (ankle), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Paul DeJong: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

