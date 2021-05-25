MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Vinny Castilla, LaTroy Hawkins to manage Futures Game

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 5:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and reliever LaTroy Hawkins will manage in the All-Star Futures Game of top prospects at Coors Field on July 11.

Castilla will manage the NL team and Hawkins the AL team, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday. Castilla played for the Rockies from 1993-99, 2004 and 2006, and he is among the top 10 of the team in games, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, homers, RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. Hawkins pitched for Colorado in 2007 and from 2014-15.

Launched in 1999, the Futures Game was contested by U.S. and World teams through 2018, then switched to the AL/NL format in 2019. It was not played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Futures Game will be followed at Coors Field by the Home Run Derby on July 12 and the All-Star Game on July 13. All three events were moved to Denver from Atlanta by Major League Baseball in response to election law changes enacted by Georgia. Critics have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.

