CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Home » MLB News » The Latest: Oakland Athletics…

The Latest: Oakland Athletics going to full capacity June 29

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 2:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Oakland Athletics will return to full capacity at the Oakland Coliseum starting with a June 29 game against Texas.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began the season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others making the move to full capacity in-season are Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).

In addition, the New York Yankees and Mets were allowed by New York State to go to 100% capacity starting last weekend, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up