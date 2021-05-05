CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Struggling Brewers look to stop 3-game losing streak against Phillies

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 3:06 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (17-13, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (15-15, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Phillies: Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +120, Brewers -139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 11-6 on their home turf. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Brewers are 9-5 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .218 batting average. Luis Urias leads the club with an average of .231.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Nola notched his third victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Eric Lauer registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs and is slugging .517.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 22 hits and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Bryce Harper: (wrist), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

