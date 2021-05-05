CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Stroman scheduled to start…

Stroman scheduled to start for New York against St. Louis

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (11-12, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-12, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-2, 1.86 ERA, .93 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 8-6 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Paul DeJong leads them with six, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Mets have gone 5-8 away from home. New York’s team on-base percentage of .322 is third in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with an OBP of .430.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Wainwright earned his first victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Joey Lucchesi took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 21 RBIs and is batting .265.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 extra base hits and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 4-6, .235 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

May We Say Thank You 2021

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

TSP performance up from March but still down from 2020

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up