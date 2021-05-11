CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » St. Louis visits Milwaukee…

St. Louis visits Milwaukee after Wainwright’s solid performance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (21-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-16, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Cardinals +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright went 8 1/3 innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Colorado.

The Brewers are 9-6 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .273.

The Cardinals are 8-4 against NL Central Division opponents. St. Louis has slugged .403, good for fourth in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-3. Brett Anderson secured his first victory and Travis Shaw went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Daniel Ponce de Leon took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw leads the Brewers with five home runs and has 22 RBIs.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 18 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up