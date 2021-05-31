MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » MLB News » Smith takes 10-game hit…

Smith takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Mets

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (25-20, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-35, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, .80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-5, 4.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pavin Smith is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play New York.

The Diamondbacks are 10-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona is hitting a collective batting average of .234 this season, led by Smith with an average of .289.

The Mets are 10-15 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.14. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .80 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. deGrom recorded his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with an RBI for New York. Riley Smith registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .450.

Jonathan Villar leads the Mets with 10 extra base hits and 13 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .259 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mets: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up