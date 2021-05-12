CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Slumping Rockies look to end 4-game skid against Padres

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 3:07 AM

San Diego Padres (20-16, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-23, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA, .94 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 7-17 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Raimel Tapia leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Padres are 13-10 in division play. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, led by Trent Grisham with a mark of .371.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-1. Miguel Diaz earned his first victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs for San Diego. Antonio Senzatela took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 22 RBIs and is batting .256.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 12 extra base hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .248 batting average, 6.89 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Padres: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (health and safety protocols), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (arm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (health and safety protocols), Jorge Mateo: (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

