Sanchez scheduled to start for San Francisco against Colorado

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Francisco Giants (17-11, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-18, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (1-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -114, Giants -102; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Buster Posey and the Giants will take on the Rockies Monday.

The Rockies are 5-15 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .416, good for fourth in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Giants are 8-4 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.00, Logan Webb paces the staff with a mark of 4.13.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Alex Wood recorded his third victory and Curt Casali went 0-for-2 with two RBIs for San Francisco. German Marquez took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and has 20 RBIs.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with 23 hits and has nine RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Yency Almonte: (hand), Trevor Story: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

