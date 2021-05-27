MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
San Francisco Giants to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 3:09 AM

San Francisco Giants (30-19, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Thursday.

The Dodgers are 16-5 against NL West teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .338 is second in the majors. Max Muncy leads the team with an OBP of .443.

The Giants have gone 13-10 against division opponents. San Francisco has hit 67 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Brandon Crawford leads them with 11, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 11-5. Julio Urias earned his seventh victory and Gavin Lux went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 45 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Crawford leads the Giants with 11 home runs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .240 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

MLB News | Sports

