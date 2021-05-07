CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Reds' Wiley has no-hitter…

Reds’ Wiley has no-hitter thru 8 innings against Indians

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cincinnati’s Wade Miley is pitching a no-hitter through eight innings against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

The left-hander has been in control of a Cleveland team that entered the series batting just .213 but has won five straight and nine of 11. But although he’s shutting down the Indians, Zach Plesac is doing the same to the Reds, who haven’t scored either.

The Indians didn’t get a baserunner until the sixth, when Amed Rosario reached on second baseman Nick Senzel’s throwing error. Senzel was actually charged with two errors on the play. Miley has thrown 106 pitches.

Franmil Reyes has come the closest to getting a hit for the Indians, but his hard smash in the fifth was right at shortstop Kyle Farmer, who knocked it down and had plenty of time to throw out the slow-footed slugger.

Miley, who came in just 1-4 in eight career starts against the Indians, recorded four strikeouts the first time through Cleveland’s lineup.

The 34-year-old Miley is bidding to throw the fourth no-hitter in the majors this season. The Indians were no-hit last month by Chicago’s Carlos Rodón.

Miley is in his second season with Cincinnati. He’s also pitched for Houston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona.

Cincinnati’s last no-hitter was by Homer Bailey in 2013 — his second with the club.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

NSF’s unique R&D effort aims to solve societal challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up