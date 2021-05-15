CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Reds to face Rockies…

Reds to face Rockies on the road

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (17-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Cincinnati will face off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 13-10 in home games in 2020. Colorado has slugged .406, good for fourth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with a .495 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Reds have gone 7-12 away from home. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .364.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-6. German Marquez notched his second victory and Garrett Hampson went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Wade Miley took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and has 24 RBIs.

Winker leads the Reds with 44 hits and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back), Matt Adams: (shin).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (undisclosed), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OPM gives agencies green light to recreate labor-management forums, but they're not required

Cancel JEDI? No shame to DoD in doing so

GAO envisions greater ROI from audits through new cloud infrastructure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up