MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Reds take 4-game skid…

Reds take 4-game skid into matchup with Brewers

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (21-22, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-23, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -100, Brewers -116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Reds are 9-6 against opponents from the NL Central. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .347.

The Brewers are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .274.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 28 RBIs and is batting .347.

Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 12 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Now hiring at DHS: Resilient critical thinkers ready for the next pandemic

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up