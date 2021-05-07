CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer seeks full FDA approval | Md. partnership to help kids | Metro to expand bus service | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Reds 1B Joey Votto goes on injured list with broken thumb

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 2:51 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a broken left thumb that could sideline him for a month.

Votto was struck on the thumb with a pitch by Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but the team expects him to be out at least three weeks and maybe more.

The 37-year-old is batting .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He batted .286 and hit his 300th career home run on Reds’ recently completed homestand.

The Reds also reinstated outfielder Shogo Akiyama from the 10-day injured list. He had been out with a hamstring injury he sustained while running out a ground ball March 13, his last spring training appearance.

