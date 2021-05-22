CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Rangers’ Arihara to to…

Rangers’ Arihara to to have shoulder surgery, miss 12 weeks

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 4:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas right-hander Kohei Arihara needs shoulder surgery and is expected to miss at least 12 weeks.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said Saturday that Arihara has an aneurysm in his pitching shoulder. Dr. Gregory Pearl, a vascular surgeon, is to repair the posterior circumflex humeral artery on Thursday in Dallas.

“Dr. Pearl is one of the two best in the country for this procedure,” Young said, “so we’re very confident he will have a full recovery.”

Arihara has been on the 10-day injured list since May 9. and left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang has taken his place in the Texas rotation. Arihara threw a bullpen on May 17 but felt discomfort in the middle finger of his right hand.

The diagnosis was made after an examination this week.

Texas signed Arihara to a $6.2 million, two-year contract as a free agent after six seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League. He is 2-3 with a 6.59 ERA in seven starts for the Rangers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up