Pittsburgh to visit Atlanta Saturday

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 3:07 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-26, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-24, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 7.16 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates head to play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 11-14 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 72 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 14, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Pirates have gone 10-15 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 29 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with four while slugging .468.

The Braves won the last meeting 20-1. Ian Anderson earned his fourth victory and Austin Riley went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Atlanta. Tyler Anderson registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley leads the Braves with 45 hits and has 15 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with four home runs and is slugging .468.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (wrist), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

