MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Pittsburgh takes 6-game slide…

Pittsburgh takes 6-game slide into matchup with Colorado

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (19-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-31, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-6, 7.41 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -102, Rockies -114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Pirates are 8-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 33 home runs this season, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with five, averaging one every 34.2 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 3-20 away from home. Colorado’s lineup has 49 home runs this season, Ryan McMahon leads them with 13 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with five home runs and is slugging .474.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 13 home runs and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .225 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .189 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (wrist), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Trevor Story: (arm), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD comptroller, Defense Logistics Agency setting unattended bots in motion

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Buy vs. build debate for software heats back up with letter to White House

Industry urges DCSA to accelerate security clearance transformation efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up