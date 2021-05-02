CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Pittsburgh takes 3-game skid into matchup with St. Louis

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 3:06 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-14, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (1-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +129, Cardinals -148; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 5-9 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has hit 20 home runs as a team this season. Phillip Evans leads the team with four while slugging .384.

The Cardinals are 7-4 against the rest of their division. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the team with an OBP of .355.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 12-5. Jack Flaherty recorded his fifth victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for St. Louis. Trevor Cahill took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Moran leads the Pirates with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .495.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 18 RBIs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: (covid-19 injured list), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (undisclosed), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

