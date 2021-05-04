Pirates look to end 5-game slide against Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (17-13, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (12-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (17-13, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.20 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-0, .55 ERA, .61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Padres are 8-9 on their home turf. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .313, led by Trent Grisham with a mark of .385.

The Pirates are 7-9 in road games. Pittsburgh has slugged .347 this season. Colin Moran leads the team with a .459 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-0. Tim Hill secured his second victory and Austin Nola went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for San Diego. Tyler Anderson registered his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with eight home runs and is batting .228.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 32 hits and is batting .291.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (arm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (undisclosed), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

