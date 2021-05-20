MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Pirates look to end…

Pirates look to end 3-game slide against Braves

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 3:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (17-25, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (20-23, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -199, Pirates +172; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 10-13 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 63 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 13 homers.

The Pirates are 9-14 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .343, last in the league. Adam Frazier leads the club with a .458 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 13 home runs and has 25 RBIs.

Frazier leads the Pirates with 54 hits and is batting .325.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.05 ERA

Pirates: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Thousands of Air Force families are waiting months for childcare, according to report

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

How users drove GSA’s design of new acquisition platform

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up