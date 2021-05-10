CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Pirates in action against the Reds after Anderson’s strong outing

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Cincinnati Reds (15-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-19, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-3, 6.29 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +119, Reds -138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Tyler Anderson. Anderson threw eight innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Chicago.

The Pirates are 6-12 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh has slugged .346, last in the league. Colin Moran leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Reds are 7-5 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has slugged .424, good for first in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .632 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Reds won the last meeting 11-4. Luis Castillo secured his first victory and Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Chad Kuhl took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier ranks second on the Pirates with 12 extra base hits and is batting .300.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 36 hits and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .222 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 6-4, .225 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Bryan Reynolds: (lower body), Gregory Polanco: (undisclosed), Hunter Owen: (hand), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

