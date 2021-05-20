MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | Rental market tight at beaches | Summer travel surge expected | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 7:02 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand.

The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Miami Marlins.

Velasquez (1-0, 3.68) allowed one run in each of his last three starts, pitching at least 5 1/3 innings in each of those.

He returned to the dugout about 30 minutes before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start and Hale immediately started warming up in the bullpen.

