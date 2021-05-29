MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Phillies catcher Realmuto back from hand injury to face Rays

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 11:17 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day injured list.

Realmuto was placed on the IL on May 21, retroactive to May 18, with a bruised hand. He was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Catcher Rafael Marchán was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Realmuto was hitting .294 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games before being sidelined.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

