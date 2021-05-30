CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics | Vaccines for Prince George's students at high schools | How does Metro recover? | Region's vaccine progress
Peacock expected to start for Arizona against St. Louis

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 3:08 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (30-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-35, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Diamondbacks Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 9-14 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .385 this season. Andrew Young leads the team with a mark of .588.

The Cardinals are 15-12 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .353.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-4. Adam Wainwright earned his third victory and Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Seth Frankoff took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs and is batting .229.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .233 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

