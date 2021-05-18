CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Padres host the Rockies after Darvish’s strong performance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

Colorado Rockies (15-27, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (25-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 5.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (1-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -210, Rockies +176; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Yu Darvish. Darvish pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Colorado.

The Padres are 15-11 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .324, good for third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the club with a mark of .385.

The Rockies are 8-19 against NL West Division teams. Colorado ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .247 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .284.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-0. Yu Darvish earned his fourth victory and Manny Machado went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Jon Gray registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Machado is second on the Padres with six home runs and has 28 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 19 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (covid-19), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (health and safety protocols), Eric Hosmer: (covid-19).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Charlie Blackmon: (groin), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back), Matt Adams: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

