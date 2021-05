May 19, 2021, Corey Kluber, New York (AL), 2-0 April 18, 2007, Mark Buehrle, Chicago (AL), 6-0 Sept. 30, 1984,…

May 19, 2021, Corey Kluber, New York (AL), 2-0

April 18, 2007, Mark Buehrle, Chicago (AL), 6-0

Sept. 30, 1984, Mike Witt, California, 1-0-y

May 14, 1977, Jim Colborn, Kansas City, 6-0

y-perfect game

