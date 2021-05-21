MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
New York to visit Miami Friday

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 3:08 AM

New York Mets (20-17, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (20-23, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Marlins: Jordan Holloway (1-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will face off on Friday.

The Marlins are 6-6 against NL East teams. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .291, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .364.

The Mets have gone 11-6 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.29, David Peterson leads the staff with a mark of 4.97.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-0. Trevor Rogers earned his first victory and Jazz Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Jacob deGrom registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .264.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 19 RBIs and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

