CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » New York to visit…

New York to visit Atlanta Tuesday

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (19-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-22, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 10-10 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 60 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12 homers.

The Mets are 10-5 against the rest of their division. New York’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with an OBP of .345.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Sean Reid-Foley earned his first victory and Tomas Nido went 3-for-4 with a double for New York. Max Fried registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 27 RBIs and is batting .218.

Alonso leads the Mets with 13 extra base hits and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 7-3, .218 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up