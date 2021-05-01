CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New York takes 3-game slide into matchup with Philadelphia

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 3:06 AM

New York Mets (9-11, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-13, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -114, Mets -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 7-6 against opponents from the NL East. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Mets have gone 7-5 against division opponents. New York has hit 15 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Chase Anderson earned his first victory and Andrew Knapp went 1-for-2 for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman took his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with eight home runs and has 14 RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with 21 hits and has eight RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .230 batting average, 5.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mets: 3-7, .213 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Bryce Harper: (face), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad), Didi Gregorius: (covid-19).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

