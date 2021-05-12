CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Milwaukee hosts St. Louis, looks to build on Peralta’s strong outing

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 3:07 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (22-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-17, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (2-3, 2.15 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.73 ERA, .77 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -160, Cardinals +139; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Freddy Peralta. Peralta pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Brewers are 9-7 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .214 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .273.

The Cardinals are 9-4 against NL Central Division opponents. St. Louis has hit 46 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Paul DeJong leads the club with seven, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-1. Alex Reyes notched his second victory and Tyler O’Neill went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Brad Boxberger registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with five home runs and is slugging .407.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 42 hits and has six RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Carlos Martinez: (ankle), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

