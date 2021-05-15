CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Miami Marlins to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 3:08 AM

Miami Marlins (17-21, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-17, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (3-2, 2.50 ERA, .82 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Dodgers are 11-5 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .342 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .424.

The Marlins have gone 9-12 away from home. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .377.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-6. Clayton Kershaw earned his sixth victory and Muncy went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Sandy Alcantara took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with eight home runs and has 22 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

