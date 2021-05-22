CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Mets to take on…

Mets to take on Marlins on the road

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (21-17, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (20-24, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +168, Mets -197; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will play on Saturday.

The Marlins are 6-7 against NL East opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .291, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .356.

The Mets are 12-6 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.28, David Peterson paces the staff with a mark of 4.97.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-5. Drew Smith earned his first victory and Johneshwy Fargas went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for New York. Adam Cimber registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .262.

Jonathan Villar leads the Mets with four home runs and is batting .216.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up