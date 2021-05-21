MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Martinez scheduled to start…

Martinez scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Chicago

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (22-21, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (25-18, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 5.27 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -100, Cubs -116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Chicago will face off on Friday.

The Cardinals are 12-5 against NL Central teams. St. Louis has hit 54 home runs this season, eleventh in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads them with 10, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Cubs are 9-12 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago has slugged .409, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .615 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 31 RBIs and is batting .304.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 28 RBIs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.99 ERA

Cubs: 5-5, .283 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Carlos Martinez: (ankle), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Paul DeJong: (side).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Now hiring at DHS: Resilient critical thinkers ready for the next pandemic

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up