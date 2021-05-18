CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Marlins to take on Phillies on the road

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 3:07 AM

Miami Marlins (18-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-20, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will face off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 10-11 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .423.

The Marlins are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an OBP of .360.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 39 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 17 extra base hits and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (left elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Matt Joyce: (calf), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

