Marlins take on the Diamondbacks after Alcantara’s strong showing

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Miami Marlins (15-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-19, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5 on their home turf. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .315 is eighth in the league. Carson Kelly leads the lineup with an OBP of .469.

The Marlins are 7-9 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.13. Trevor Rogers leads the team with a 1.90 earned run average.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Dylan Floro earned his second victory and Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. J.B. Bukauskas took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and has 18 RBIs.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with six home runs and is batting .207.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .221 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

MLB News | Sports

