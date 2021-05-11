CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Marlins take 3-game skid into matchup with Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 3:07 AM

Miami Marlins (15-19, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-19, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -112, Marlins -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 7-5 on their home turf. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .316, good for fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with a mark of .470.

The Marlins have gone 7-10 away from home. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.16. Trevor Rogers leads the team with a 1.90 earned run average.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-2. Luke Weaver earned his second victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Arizona. Jordan Holloway registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 14 extra base hits and is batting .215.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 32 hits and has 12 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

