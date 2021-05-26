MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Marlins play Phillies, aim to build on Alcantara’s strong outing

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (24-25, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-25, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara threw eight innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with four strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Marlins are 9-8 against NL East teams. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the lineup with an OBP of .349.

The Phillies have gone 12-14 against division opponents. Philadelphia has slugged .378 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .492.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-0. Vince Velasquez earned his second victory and Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Sandy Alcantara registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 10 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

