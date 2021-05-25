MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Marlins 3B Anderson sidelined…

Marlins 3B Anderson sidelined for at least several weeks

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 7:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson will be sidelined for at least several weeks with a partial shoulder dislocation and was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Surgery is a possibility, general manager Kim Ng said.

“The most important thing for us right now is to give it some time to let the inflammation, pain and discomfort subside before we can give any further evaluation,” Ng said.

The Marlins reinstated Isan Díaz from the injured list. In Anderson’s absence, Díaz and Jon Berti are expected to share time at third.

Anderson is batting .250 with three homers and 11 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Air Force report shows high unmet demand for child care

Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator

GSA rips off the 'beta' from its SAM.gov platform

Now hiring at DHS: Resilient critical thinkers ready for the next pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up