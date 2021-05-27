MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Lopez expected to start for Miami against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 3:09 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (24-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-25, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Spencer Howard (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -142, Phillies +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head to play the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins are 10-8 against teams from the NL East. Miami is hitting a collective batting average of .231 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .273.

The Phillies are 12-15 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 50 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 10, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Ross Detwiler earned his first victory and Jon Berti went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Miami. Sam Coonrod registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 33 RBIs.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 49 hits and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Garrett Cooper: (oblique), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (ankle), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Bryce Harper: (forearm), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

