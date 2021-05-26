MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » MLB News » Lauer expected to start…

Lauer expected to start for Milwaukee against San Diego

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (31-18, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-24, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (2-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +116, Padres -133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 11-13 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .209 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .278.

The Padres are 13-8 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .371.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-1. Tim Hill earned his third victory and Jurickson Profar went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for San Diego. Corbin Burnes registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with eight home runs and is slugging .437.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 13 home runs and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .199 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres: 9-1, .275 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 51 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Manny Machado: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up