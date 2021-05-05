CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Indians catcher Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 5:26 PM

KANSAS CTY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Pérez has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right ring finger.

The two-time Gold Glove winner has been playing for several weeks with the injury, which he sustained when he got crossed up on a pitch by reliever James Karinchak on April 13.

Pérez will visit hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton on Thursday to determine the best course of care going forward.

Pérez’s batting average has plummeted from .238 to .131 since he got hurt.

Austin Hedges will likely handle the bulk of catching duties while Pérez is sidelined.

The Indians have recalled catcher René Rivera from Triple-A Columbus. The 37-year-old was signed as a free agent on April 14 and assigned to the team’s alternate site.

Rivera spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets. He’s also played with the Angels, Braves, Cubs, Rays and Mariners.

Outfielder Ben Gamel was designated for assignment.

