Gray scheduled to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 3:06 AM

San Francisco Giants (18-12, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-19, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (1-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (3-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -110, Giants -107; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will play on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 6-16 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .418, good for fourth in the National League. Trevor Story leads the club with a .532 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Giants are 9-5 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.26, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 2.00.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-6. Ben Bowden earned his first victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Camilo Doval registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 15 extra base hits and is batting .303.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with 10 extra base hits and is batting .382.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .276 batting average, 7.02 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: (right groin), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (undisclosed), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

