Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Pirates

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 3:07 AM

San Francisco Giants (23-14, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (3-0, 1.97 ERA, .85 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +126, Giants -146; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Belt and the Giants will take on the Pirates Friday.

The Pirates are 6-10 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .343, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .472 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits.

The Giants are 9-10 on the road. San Francisco has hit 48 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Brandon Belt leads the team with eight, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-1. Anthony DeSclafani earned his third victory and Steven Duggar went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Wil Crowe took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 43 hits and has 12 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 15 extra base hits and is batting .227.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (right ankle), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

