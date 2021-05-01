Flaherty, Cardinals to take on Cahill, Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals (14-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-13, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (14-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-13, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-0, 3.18 ERA, .95 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-2, 7.11 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +122, Cardinals -140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will play on Saturday.

The Pirates are 5-8 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has slugged .358 this season. Colin Moran leads the club with a .483 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Cardinals are 6-4 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 33 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Paul DeJong leads the team with five, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-3. John Gant earned his second victory and Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. JT Brubaker registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 29 hits and has 10 RBIs.

DeJong leads the Cardinals with five home runs home runs and is slugging .341.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: (covid-19 injured list), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Yadier Molina: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.