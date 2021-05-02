CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Eflin expected to start…

Eflin expected to start for Philadelphia against New York

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (10-11, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -109, Mets -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 7-7 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .369 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Mets have gone 8-5 against division opponents. New York has hit 16 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Trevor May earned his second victory and Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Hector Neris registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is batting .231.

Alonso leads the Mets with eight extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mets: 3-7, .217 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Roman Quinn: (covid-related), Bryce Harper: (face), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up